Local News Hour | November 25, 2025
- Salt Lake City International Airport Director of Communication and Marketing Nancy Volmer talks about holiday travel and any lingering federal shutdown effects (06:39)
- Avalanche Awareness Manager Liam McDonald and Executive Director Caroline Miller with the Utah Avalanche Center discuss avalanche safety ahead of ski season (18:15)
- Park City Mountain shares science of snowmaking as weather delays opening day (33:25)
- Wasatch County Health Department's Jonelle Fitzgerald and Erick Christensen discuss the current measles outbreak at Wasatch High School (35:27)