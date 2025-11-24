© 2025 KPCW

Guardsman Pass closes for winter Wednesday, Mirror Lake Highway remains open

KPCW | By Sydney Weaver
Published November 24, 2025 at 4:43 PM MST
UDOT will close Guardsman Pass at the winter gates on Nov. 1, 2024.
Utah Department of Transportation
UDOT will close Guardsman Pass at the winter gates on Nov. 24, 2025

The Utah Department of Transportation will close Guardsman Pass from Summit County to the Wasatch County line this week.

State Route 224 will close for the season at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, ending access for cars through the winter.

Guardsman Pass from Brighton to Park City, state Route 190, closed earlier this month.

UDOT has also closed American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop for the season along with Mount Holly in Beaver County.

Transportation officials have not yet announced a closing date for Mirror Lake Highway.

Utah’s seasonal roads will reopen in spring 2026.
Summit County
Sydney Weaver
News Producer
