Guardsman Pass closes for winter Wednesday, Mirror Lake Highway remains open

State Route 224 will close for the season at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 26, ending access for cars through the winter.

Guardsman Pass from Brighton to Park City, state Route 190, closed earlier this month.

UDOT has also closed American Fork Canyon and the Alpine Loop for the season along with Mount Holly in Beaver County.

Transportation officials have not yet announced a closing date for Mirror Lake Highway.

Utah’s seasonal roads will reopen in spring 2026.