Salt Lake City 2034 committee unveils new name, logo for Olympic Games

Utah now has 3,000 days, or eight years, until the Olympics return to the state.

Standing in Utah’s gateway to the world, the Salt Lake City International Airport, Gov. Spencer Cox unveiled the Games’ new title that represents the entire state, not just the Capitol: Utah 2034.

“This isn't just the Salt Lake Olympics,” he said. ”It's not just the Wasatch Front Olympics. This is our Olympics. It's all of us, together.”

Also at the Utah 2034 naming ceremony Monday, officials unveiled a new art installation that will greet athletes, teams, sport leaders and fans over the next eight years and beyond.

Utah 2034 Vice Chair Steve Starks said the design represents the landforms of the American West and the state’s 29 counties working together in unity as one community to welcome the world.

“Representing the remarkable visual landscapes that are found in Utah from south with the red rocks and Canyonlands to the north, dramatic peaks,” he said.

The installation, a 12-foot-tall piece titled “Utah Together Spectacular,” will greet travelers in Gordon Huether’s “The Canyon,” the white wavy center of the airport.

In a partnership with LA28, the host of the next Summer Games, and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Utah 2034 also announced its first line of apparel. The new clothing line is available online and will soon be available at Utah legacy venue locations and Team USA shops.