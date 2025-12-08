Local News Hour | December 8, 2025
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:17)
- Summit County Health Department Director Phil Bondurant shares a monthly update on health related issues (04:22)
- US Ski and Snowboard's Courtney Harkins provides an update on winter sports performances and injuries (21:34)
- Allison DeBona with the Park City Ballet West Academy, part of Ballet West with four campuses across Utah, shares details on the annual Nutcracker performances at the Park City Eccles Theater (30:49)
- Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter's Hunter Klingensmith talks about their "Wild Winter Art Market" and "Wetland Supermarket" exhibits (37:53)