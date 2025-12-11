Local News Hour | December 11, 2025
- Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:17 )
- Park Silly Sunday Executive Director Kate McChesney shares details about the annual Park City winter holiday bazaar (16:36)
- Park City Singers Artistic Director Darla Cardwell and singer Mary Gootjes share details about this year's concerts Dec. 12 - 13 (21:04)
- Hotel Thaynes General Manager Tom Underwood details the grand opening of the renovated hotel (27:28)
- Timpanogos Valley Theater board member and actor Gary Harter discusses their production of "Miracle on 34th Street" (34:44)