Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 24, 2025

By Jennifer Dobner
Published December 24, 2025 at 3:53 PM MST
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:39)

Lack of snow moves Deer Valley moguls, aerials world cup events east (06:11)

Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Mike Alexander on sober driving (08:04)

Wasatch Back grocery, liquor stores adjust hours for Christmas holiday (18:16)

Recycle Utah spokesperson Chelsea Hafer on how to have a green Christmas (19:31)

Park City Fire District warns of hidden holiday hazards (28:40)

Hideout sailor and Olympian Francesca Clapcich recaps her race across the Atlantic Ocean (31:32)

Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
