Local News Hour | December 24, 2025
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:39)
Lack of snow moves Deer Valley moguls, aerials world cup events east (06:11)
Utah Highway Patrol spokesperson Sgt. Mike Alexander on sober driving (08:04)
Wasatch Back grocery, liquor stores adjust hours for Christmas holiday (18:16)
Recycle Utah spokesperson Chelsea Hafer on how to have a green Christmas (19:31)
Park City Fire District warns of hidden holiday hazards (28:40)
Hideout sailor and Olympian Francesca Clapcich recaps her race across the Atlantic Ocean (31:32)