Wasatch Back grocery, liquor stores adjust hours for Christmas holidays

All state liquor stores are closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Many area grocery stores will also close for the holiday.

In Summit County, Macey's and Smiths close early Wednesday for Christmas Eve. The stores will reopen Friday, the day after Christmas.

Fresh Market in Park City will remain open regular hours both days.

In Wasatch County, Smiths and Lees Marketplace will close early Wednesday and is closed on Christmas.

State and local government offices will also be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

In Park City, the MARC and Basin Rec. Fieldhouse will close early Wednesday and reopen after Christmas.

Libraries in Park City and Summit and Wasatch counties libraries will close early Christmas Eve and reopen Friday.

Trash pickup in the Wasatch Back will be delayed Thursday. Republic Services and Wasatch County Solid Waste will collect all trash Friday.

All U.S. Post Offices will also be closed for the Christmas holiday. No mail will be picked up or delivered Thursday for UPS, FedEx or the U.S. Postal Service.