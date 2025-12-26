Local News Hour | December 26, 2025
Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:35)
Vail CEO weighs in on ‘fast passes’ for guests to skip lines (5:26)
Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services spokesperson Michelle Schmidt has a rundown on new liquor laws taking effect January 1st (7:35)
Telluride ski resort will close Saturday after patrollers vote to strike (17:22)
US Fish and Wildlife sees nearly 20% drop in staff since Trump took office (19:44)
Wasatch County School District's David Johnson and Amanda Edwards discuss the district's GED program (21:00)
Renowned ski resort map artist Rad Smith talks about painting the new Deer Valley map featuring the resort's expanded terrain (31:13)
Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch councilmember launches reelection campaign (44:50)
Utah's wildlife don't seem too bothered by the warmer winter so far (47:11)
Youth alcohol, drug use and depression trends down in Wasatch Back (48:19)