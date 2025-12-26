© 2025 KPCW

Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | December 26, 2025

By Bill Skinner,
Roger Goldman
Published December 26, 2025 at 2:36 PM MST
KPCW

Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:35)

Vail CEO weighs in on ‘fast passes’ for guests to skip lines (5:26)

Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Services spokesperson Michelle Schmidt has a rundown on new liquor laws taking effect January 1st (7:35)

Telluride ski resort will close Saturday after patrollers vote to strike (17:22)

US Fish and Wildlife sees nearly 20% drop in staff since Trump took office (19:44)

Wasatch County School District's David Johnson and Amanda Edwards discuss the district's GED program (21:00)

Renowned ski resort map artist Rad Smith talks about painting the new Deer Valley map featuring the resort's expanded terrain (31:13)

Pinebrook, Jeremy Ranch councilmember launches reelection campaign (44:50)

Utah's wildlife don't seem too bothered by the warmer winter so far (47:11)

Youth alcohol, drug use and depression trends down in Wasatch Back (48:19)

Local News Hour
