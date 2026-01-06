Local News Hour | January 6, 2025 By Leslie Thatcher Published January 6, 2026 at 3:41 PM MST Listen • 50:51 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (02:20)Warm start to winter a glimpse into Utah's future, scientists say (04:42)Wasatch County Manager Dustin Grabau previews this week's county council meeting (08:11)New Park City Councilmember Diego Zegarra highlights goals for 2026 (24:19)CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues (39:21)New Park City mayor, councilmembers take oath of office (47:39)