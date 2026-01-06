© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Summit Land Conservancy celebrates an impactful 2025

By Leslie Thatcher
Published January 6, 2026 at 3:23 PM MST
Cheryl Fox is the Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2002, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back.
Cheryl Fox
Cheryl Fox is the Executive Director of the Summit Land Conservancy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 2002, a nonprofit dedicated to saving the open spaces of Park City and the Wasatch Back.

CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues and the impactful year they had in 2025.

Summit Land Conservancy had its most impactful year in 2025, saving over 6,500 acres of land, bringing the total to over 25,000 acres. The "For the Future" campaign, in its third year, completed seven conservation easement projects across the Wasatch Back. Notable projects included saving wildlife habitat in Morgan County, sage grouse habitat in Weber County, and the Treasure Hill conservation easement.

Looking ahead to 2026, the organization has over 10,000 acres of potential projects, with federal funding expected to play a significant role. They are also hiring a programs specialist to support volunteer programs, community engagement and fundraising events.

Local News Hour
Stay Connected
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher