Summit Land Conservancy celebrates an impactful 2025

CEO of Summit Land Conservancy Cheryl Fox discusses open space issues and the impactful year they had in 2025.

Summit Land Conservancy had its most impactful year in 2025, saving over 6,500 acres of land, bringing the total to over 25,000 acres. The "For the Future" campaign, in its third year, completed seven conservation easement projects across the Wasatch Back. Notable projects included saving wildlife habitat in Morgan County, sage grouse habitat in Weber County, and the Treasure Hill conservation easement.

Looking ahead to 2026, the organization has over 10,000 acres of potential projects, with federal funding expected to play a significant role. They are also hiring a programs specialist to support volunteer programs, community engagement and fundraising events.