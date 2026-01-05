New Park City mayor, councilmembers take oath of office

Around 80 locals of all ages braved the cold to watch Park City swear in its new mayor and city council.

With freshly fallen snow as a backdrop, former councilmember Ryan Dickey, incumbent Tana Toly and newcomer Diego Zegarra took the oath of office Monday afternoon at Bob Wells Plaza.

The ceremony began with an opening from Mayor-elect Dickey’s two daughters and Toly’s nieces and nephew.

“I am so proud of my dad,” Dickey’s eldest daughter said, “And my aunt,” chimed in Toly’s niece, “And our friend Diego,” the kids all said together.

Toly was the first to be sworn in by departing mayor Nann Worel. Toly thanked the community for granting her a second four-year term on council. She said Park City is home in the deepest sense, as her family has been here for generations.

Kristine Weller / KPCW Mayor-elect Ryan Dickey’s two daughters and Tana Toly’s nieces and nephew start the Park City mayor and councilmember swearing-in ceremony with a few words on Jan. 5, 2026.

Toly told those gathered she plans to strengthen community partnerships and ensure Park City remains a place where people can live and work.

“If the rain during Christmas break taught us anything, it's the need for economic resilience. We can't rely on one season or one model,” she said. “Supporting our seniors, strengthening Main Street, helping families thrive and ensuring local businesses can weather change is essential to keeping Park City strong.”

Zegarra was the next to be sworn in; he’s a newcomer on the council. Born in Peru, Zegarra said his experience in Park City has taught him community is something built, not inherited.

He said he’s ready to get to work on the area’s most important issues.

“We must face the challenges in front of us, housing affordability, transportation, economic vibrancy; they all require imagination and collaboration,” Zegarra said. “What gives me hope is knowing that this community has the capacity to rise to the moment.”

Finally, Dickey took the oath of office. He is Park City’s new mayor, taking over from Worel, who didn’t run for reelection.

Dickey said it was Worel who recommended he run for mayor, and he put a lot of thought into the decision. After deep reflection, he said he decided not only does local government matter, but it matters more today than ever before.

“When it feels like government far away in Washington doesn't seem to be working for people anymore, and sometimes institutions don't feel like they're delivering for people like they once did, I think it's a local government that is central to the solution to these problems of our time,” Dickey said.

1 of 3 — Tana Toly swearing in ceremony.JPG Tana Toly is sworn in as a Park City councilmember in Bob Wells Plaza on Jan. 5, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW 2 of 3 — Diego Zegarra swearing in ceremony.JPG Diego Zegarra is sworn in as a Park City councilmember in Bob Wells Plaza on Jan. 5, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW 3 of 3 — Ryan Dickey swearing in ceremony.JPG Ryan Dickey is sworn in as a Park City councilmember in Bob Wells Plaza on Jan. 5, 2026. Kristine Weller / KPCW

He said he and the council will take action on big projects, including Bonanza Park, the 248 corridor, Main Street redevelopment, workforce housing partnerships and more.

“I'm so excited to work with them and to help lead. Diego, welcome to our little, mostly functional family of five,” Dickey said to a chuckling crowd. “There's another one coming, we're expecting, so that's going to be exciting.”

The council will appoint another councilmember later this month to fill Dickey’s vacant seat.

The new city council will hold its first regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at City Hall.

