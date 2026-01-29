Local News Hour | January 29, 2026 By Grace Doerfler , Kristine Weller Published January 29, 2026 at 5:43 PM MST Listen • 49:32 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:55)Park City skier qualifies for 2026 Olympics after year-long recovery (4:55)Summit County Councilmember Chris Robinson recaps Wednesday's meeting (7:52)Utah governor calls on residents to pray for snow amid dry winter (22:20)Utah Geological Survey geologist Adam Hiscock on fault lines and earthquakes in the Wasatch Back (23:12)PC/SC Arts Council Executive Director Jocelyn Scudder discusses a new county-wide arts plan and previews this month's gallery stroll on Friday night (37:13)