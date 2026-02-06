Local News Hour | February 6, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published February 6, 2026 at 12:19 PM MST Listen • 50:11 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah Avalanche Center forecast (2:16)Bill would have Summit County pay taxes on part of 910 ranch (3:58)Summit County Democratic Party chair discusses 2026 legislative session (7:40)Summit County Republicans set to host annual Lincoln Day luncheon (19:50)Jewish Family Services expands access to Medicaid clients(37:24)Hundreds of Wasatch County students protest ICE at Heber’s City Park (44:34)DPS reminds Utahns to plan sober ride home after Super Bowl (47:34)Park City police arrest suspected car thief after helicopter search (48:09)