Local News Hour | April 24, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published April 24, 2026 at 3:58 PM MDT Listen • 50:30 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Digging in Park City’s contaminated dirt requires network of rules to keep locals safe (2:58)Federal grant to strengthen local response to sexual violence (5:47)Legal expert predicts court challenge to Utah's new religious curriculum law (23:11)Michael Murphy appointed as interim Wasatch County councilmember (34:12)Landscape incentive programs target thirsty lawns (35:39)Summit County debuts draft plan for 910 ranch recreation (47:45)