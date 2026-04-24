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Local News Hour

Federal grant to strengthen local response to sexual violence

By Roger Goldman
Published April 24, 2026 at 3:53 PM MDT
Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wycoff, Chief Program Director Liz Watson, and Wasatch Forensic Nurses Executive Director Dana Thomas
KPCW
Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wycoff, Chief Program Director Liz Watson, and Wasatch Forensic Nurses Executive Director Dana Thomas

Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wycoff, Chief Program Director Liz Watson, and Wasatch Forensic Nurses Executive Director Dana Thomas highlight National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They discuss details of a new three-year, $500,000 federal grant from the Department of Justice that aims to fill gaps in services and develop protocols to support survivors more effectively.

Peace House offers an emergency shelter, a 24/7 helpline (1-800-647-9161), transitional housing, counseling, case management, and legal advocacy.

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Roger Goldman
Mountain Money co-host, Local News Hour fill-in host and former board chair.
See stories by Roger Goldman