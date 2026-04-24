Federal grant to strengthen local response to sexual violence

Peace House Executive Director Kendra Wycoff, Chief Program Director Liz Watson, and Wasatch Forensic Nurses Executive Director Dana Thomas highlight National Sexual Assault Awareness Month. They discuss details of a new three-year, $500,000 federal grant from the Department of Justice that aims to fill gaps in services and develop protocols to support survivors more effectively.

Peace House offers an emergency shelter, a 24/7 helpline (1-800-647-9161), transitional housing, counseling, case management, and legal advocacy.