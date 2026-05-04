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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 4, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published May 4, 2026 at 11:48 AM MDT
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KPCW

Citing pedestrian safety, Park City Council sends Little Kate pathway project back to design phase (02:49)

Summit County Sheriff's Office not involved in ICE operations (06:20)

Heber City Council to consider $72M budget for FY2027 (19:08)

Wasatch County School District considers fee increase for high school sports (33:01)

Registration is open for YMCA's day, overnight camps (35:52)

Summit County investigates Rigby for felony obstruction; sheriff denies wrongdoing (46:29)

Utah’s first brewpub will close after 37 years in Park City (48:35)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher