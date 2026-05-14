Local News Hour | May 14, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published May 14, 2026 at 12:47 PM MDT Listen • 50:28 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Kouri Richins sentenced to life in prison for husband’s murder after emotional hearing (3:23)Summit County Councilmember Roger Armstrong recaps Wednesday's meeting (7:36)Summit County Economic Development and Housing Director Jeff Jones with an economic update (24:50)Park City Film Executive Director Katy Wang has a preview of upcoming screenings (40:09)Heber City planning commission suggests cell tower master plan amid community concerns (48:24)MORE NEWS HOUR: Local News Hour | May 13, 2026