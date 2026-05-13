Local News Hour | May 13, 2026 By Leslie Thatcher Published May 13, 2026 at 11:13 AM MDT Listen • 48:59 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Utah looks to diversify ski tourism as snowfall gets unreliable (3:21)Park City high schoolers, senior start form book club(7:17)Summit County woman dies in avalanche in Himalaya Mountains (14:18)Kouri Richins’ children fear for their safety if she’s not in prison (15:30)Deer Valley featured during Rocky Mountain lift operators conference (18:23)EPA shares cleanup plans for 40-year-old toxic soils in Richardson Flat area (32:50)Heber chamber director touts successful 2026 summit (36:33)