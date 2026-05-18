Local News Hour | May 18, 2026
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Sun Peak residents ask court to overturn Utah Olympic Park development deal (04:44)
Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens and Assistant Chief Ashley Lewis have a monthly update (07:01)
Utah officers to increase seatbelt enforcement in May (18:37)
Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall and Lori Kun have details about their two spring concerts this month (19:03 )
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the youth sports programs (29:23)
Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher and Recreation Division Manager Heather Todd have an update on construction and recreation programs (39:48)
Heber City celebrates Public Works Week with annual Backhoe Rodeo (49:06)