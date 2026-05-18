© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 18, 2026

By Grace Doerfler
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:43 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Sun Peak residents ask court to overturn Utah Olympic Park development deal (04:44)

Park City Fire District Marshal Mike Owens and Assistant Chief Ashley Lewis have a monthly update (07:01)

Utah officers to increase seatbelt enforcement in May (18:37)

Park City Treble Makers Renee Mox Hall and Lori Kun have details about their two spring concerts this month (19:03 )

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims have an update on the youth sports programs (29:23)

Park City Recreation Director Ken Fisher and Recreation Division Manager Heather Todd have an update on construction and recreation programs (39:48)

Heber City celebrates Public Works Week with annual Backhoe Rodeo (49:06)

Local News Hour
Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler