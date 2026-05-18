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Local News Hour

Park City YSA celebrates students with awards, continues serving community

By Grace Doerfler
Published May 18, 2026 at 11:21 AM MDT
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims
John Burdick
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KPCW
Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims join the show with an update on the youth sports programs. The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) celebrated its Circle of Excellence Awards, recognizing student athletes, coaches, volunteers, and community leaders. And the Activate Awards honored middle and high school students for exemplifying core values. The YSA also celebrated its 10th anniversary of the Activate program, which has engaged 3,153 students over the years.

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Grace Doerfler
KPCW Wasatch County reporter
See stories by Grace Doerfler