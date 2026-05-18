Park City YSA celebrates students with awards, continues serving community

Youth Sports Alliance Executive Director Emily Fisher and Programs Director Heather Sims join the show with an update on the youth sports programs. The Youth Sports Alliance (YSA) celebrated its Circle of Excellence Awards, recognizing student athletes, coaches, volunteers, and community leaders. And the Activate Awards honored middle and high school students for exemplifying core values. The YSA also celebrated its 10th anniversary of the Activate program, which has engaged 3,153 students over the years.