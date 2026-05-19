Local News Hour | May 19, 2026
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Park City firefighters offer wood chipping, home assessments to offset wildfire risks (02:17)
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update (04:50)
Park City MARC pools to open in June with ribbon-cutting ceremony (20:03)
Song Summit Founder Ben Anderson with the reveal of this year's lineup (21:33)
Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Director of Education Chelsea Hafer have the latest from the recycling center (38:33)