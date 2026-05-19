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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | May 19, 2026

By Jennifer Dobner
Published May 19, 2026 at 12:29 PM MDT
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KPCW

Park City firefighters offer wood chipping, home assessments to offset wildfire risks (02:17)

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation Executive Director Mike Luers with a monthly update (04:50)

Park City MARC pools to open in June with ribbon-cutting ceremony (20:03)

Song Summit Founder Ben Anderson with the reveal of this year's lineup (21:33)

Recycle Utah Executive Director Andy Hecht and Director of Education Chelsea Hafer have the latest from the recycling center (38:33)

Local News Hour
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner