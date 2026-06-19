Local News Hour | June 19, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published June 19, 2026 at 11:55 AM MDT Listen • 51:51 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Heber leaders hesitant to let Highlands developer levy special tax (2:51)Summit County’s short-term rental regulations stop at city limits (6:19)Park City School District board delays Friday release time change (7:47)Hebert Public Policy Institute says Utah mail-in voting system safe (9:50)Juneteenth marks 1865 arrival of emancipation in Texash (22:41)Timpanogos Valley Theatre's "1776" honors Founding Fathers (41:55)