Local News Hour | June 30, 2026
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Outlets housing proposal shrinks; Summit County Council prepares vote (03:11)
Park City to construct six-foot path on Three Kings Drive (05:38)
Summit County emergency boss breaks down fire season response, readiness(07:12)
Park City Fourth of July parade expected to draw 50K25:42)
How Garff, Rogers family real estate shaped Browns Canyon (33:52)
Teams preserve Summit County forests by pulling the noxious garlic mustard (36:15)
Talons bring top women's softball talent, winning record to Utah(41:51)