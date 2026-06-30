© 2026 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber Valley, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News Hour podcast title card.
Local News Hour

Local News Hour | June 30, 2026

By Connor Thomas
Published June 30, 2026 at 12:14 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
Local News Hour podcast title card.
KPCW

Outlets housing proposal shrinks; Summit County Council prepares vote (03:11)

Park City to construct six-foot path on Three Kings Drive (05:38)

Summit County emergency boss breaks down fire season response, readiness(07:12)

Park City Fourth of July parade expected to draw 50K25:42)

How Garff, Rogers family real estate shaped Browns Canyon (33:52)

Teams preserve Summit County forests by pulling the noxious garlic mustard (36:15)

Talons bring top women's softball talent, winning record to Utah(41:51)

Local News Hour
Connor Thomas
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Connor Thomas