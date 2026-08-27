Local News Hour | August 27, 2026

Park City Fire District Assistant Chief Ashley Lewis with an update on Park City Mountain-area blaze (05:20)

Summit County approves $1.6M conservation deal on Weber River (08:52)

Recycle Utah’s new facility will be a community gathering space (25:20)

PCSD leaders say 2027-27 school year starting strong (28:27)

Art on the Trails encourages intergenerational ties through music, dance, painting (38:23)

PC/SC Arts Council rolls out end-of-summer arts and culture events (41:16)

Promontory Foundation grants historic $500K to local nonprofits (48:31)