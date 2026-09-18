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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 18, 2026

By Jennifer Dobner
Published September 18, 2026 at 12:38 PM MDT
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KPCW

Vail Resorts faces shareholder antitrust suit amid proxy fight (03:16)

Utah election officials welcome federal vote-by-mail ruling (05:47)

Enrollment open for Winter Sports school's 2027 academic year (08:44)

From AI expert to armored vehicle, Wasatch County departments propose 2027 expenses (18:24)

Park City Council debates removal of 8-foot basketball court wall (20:37)

Mountain Regional Water seeks new sources to keep up with growth (38:14)

KPCW Juliana Allely and Sarah Ervin with a Summer Pledge Drive 2026 update (41:04)

Wasatch Community Foundation funds $10K MTECH Women Rising scholarship(46:06)

Local News Hour
Jennifer Dobner
KPCW Managing Editor
See stories by Jennifer Dobner