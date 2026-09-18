Local News Hour | September 18, 2026
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Vail Resorts faces shareholder antitrust suit amid proxy fight (03:16)
Utah election officials welcome federal vote-by-mail ruling (05:47)
Enrollment open for Winter Sports school's 2027 academic year (08:44)
From AI expert to armored vehicle, Wasatch County departments propose 2027 expenses (18:24)
Park City Council debates removal of 8-foot basketball court wall (20:37)
Mountain Regional Water seeks new sources to keep up with growth (38:14)
KPCW Juliana Allely and Sarah Ervin with a Summer Pledge Drive 2026 update (41:04)
Wasatch Community Foundation funds $10K MTECH Women Rising scholarship(46:06)