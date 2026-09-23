Local News Hour | September 23, 2026
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Summit County leaders see property values ‘softening’ but don’t expect budget impacts (02:55)
Equality Utah leaders discuss new director, 25th anniversary gala (05:32)
Park City pilot dies in helicopter crash fighting Yosemite’s Dome Fire (21:25)
Activist investor increases Vail Resorts stock holdings after launching proxy fight (22:34)
Park City locals building digital tool to streamline affordable housing applications (24:07)
Alterra's community foundation supports mountain town needs (26:56)
Abode Luxury Rentals earns 2026 Green Business Award (38:37)