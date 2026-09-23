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Local News Hour

Local News Hour | September 23, 2026

By Leslie Thatcher
Published September 23, 2026 at 12:01 PM MDT
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KPCW

Summit County leaders see property values ‘softening’ but don’t expect budget impacts (02:55)

Equality Utah leaders discuss new director, 25th anniversary gala (05:32)

Park City pilot dies in helicopter crash fighting Yosemite’s Dome Fire (21:25)

Activist investor increases Vail Resorts stock holdings after launching proxy fight (22:34)

Park City locals building digital tool to streamline affordable housing applications (24:07)

Alterra's community foundation supports mountain town needs (26:56)

Abode Luxury Rentals earns 2026 Green Business Award (38:37)

Local News Hour
Leslie Thatcher
KPCW Senior News Director
See stories by Leslie Thatcher