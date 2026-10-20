Local News Hour | October 20, 2026

Park City, Basin Rec ask locals to pick up after their dogs (02:45)

Enrollment opens for youth winter sports programs (05:02)

High Valley’s bus rapid transit line billed as ‘train on rubber tires’ (06:11)

Guide helps Summit, Wasatch county voters pick local judges (07:55)

New Park City Cancer Center aims to boost breast cancer screening (10:21)

Kouri Richins wants to see full Rigby, Edmunds indictments (12:02)

Park City’s community center on track to open in December (14:24)

Wasatch Back athletes named to US Ski & Snowboard teams for 2026-2027 season (16:08)

Wasatch County Council set to call for Rigby’s resignation (17:14)

Heber Valley Chamber to launch destination development plan(20:12)

Recyle Utah's "Tinker Team" to give used, broken items a new life (35:06)