Local News Hour | November 6, 2026 By Roger Goldman Published November 6, 2026 at 12:03 PM MST Listen • 48:34 Ways To Subscribe Apple Spotify Amazon Music TuneIn Overcast KPCW Rigby sought to discredit Wasatch County sheriff's race opponents, indictment says (2:47)Wasatch Back school enrollment continues decline; leaders hope to change that (5:38)Heber City Council hears 192-unit affordable housing proposal (8:10)Park City Council reviews strategic priorities, Olympic legacy (22:36)Annual Live PC Give PC giving day shoots for $5.5M in donations (38:18)