mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | November 29, 2021

Published November 30, 2021 at 10:38 AM MST
MM 11292021.png

Opportunity Zones, small business traps, and Friday’s Stock Market plunge, all covered in this week’s episode of Mountain Money.

Journalist and author David Wessel discusses his new book Only the rich can play: The story of Opportunity Zones.

Susan Hance Sykes joins Mountain Money to walk through the nine traps of growing your small business and highlights solutions found in her new book Yes, You Can Take a Day Off.

Mountain Money ends with Kathy Jones-Price, the show unraveling Black Friday’s stock market activity and looks at the anticipated economic disruption from a new COVID variant.

Mountain Money Stock Market Book Discussion Opportunity Zones Small Business
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
