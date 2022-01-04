Mountain Money | January 3, 2022

On this episode of KPCW's Mountain Money, Washington DC tax expert Victor Jaramillo joins us to help us understand why Bruce Springsteen may have cashed in by selling his music rights – both publishing rights and prior recordings- to Sony for in excess of 500 million dollars.

Mark Blum with the PBM Accountability Project explains the role of Pharmacy Benefit Managers and their ability to control drug costs.

Jeff Roberts and Melissa Band with parkcitywinos.com discuss their desire to elevate drinking in Utah and highlight the best wine experiences in Park City.

All this and more today on Mountain Money.