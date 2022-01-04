© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | January 3, 2022

Published January 4, 2022 at 9:07 AM MST
MM 01032022.png

Springsteen's sale of music rights, Pharmacy Benefit Managers, and Wine in Park City - all on this episode of KPCW's Mountain Money.

On this episode of KPCW's Mountain Money, Washington DC tax expert Victor Jaramillo joins us to help us understand why Bruce Springsteen may have cashed in by selling his music rights – both publishing rights and prior recordings- to Sony for in excess of 500 million dollars.

Mark Blum with the PBM Accountability Project explains the role of Pharmacy Benefit Managers and their ability to control drug costs. 

 Jeff Roberts and Melissa Band with parkcitywinos.com discuss their desire to elevate drinking in Utah and highlight the best wine experiences in Park City.

All this and more today on Mountain Money.

Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
