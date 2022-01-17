© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | January 17, 2022

Published January 17, 2022 at 4:13 PM MST
MM 01172022.png

Understand the history of racial inequity in highway construction and learn how to improve your financial life, all on this week's Mountain Money.

Professor Deborah Archer of the NYU law school joined us to discuss the history of racial inequity in highway construction.

Economist and New York Times bestselling author, Laurence Kotlikoff, shares powerful advice in his new book MONEY MAGIC: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk, and a Better Life.

Mountain MoneyMountain MoneyEconomic TheoryPersonal FinanceRacial InequityInfrastructure
