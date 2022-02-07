© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | February 7, 2022

Published February 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM MST
MM 02072022.png

GameStop, the Metaverse, and a new Kentucky Colonel, are all on this episode of KPCW’s Mountain Money.

 Author Spencer Jakab reveals the perfect store that created the GameStop 2021 rally in his new book The Revolution that Wasn’t.

Antionette Siu, Media and Tech reporter from The Wrap, answers the question – What exactly is the metaverse?

Alpine Distilling founder and distiller Kentucky Colonel Robert S. Sergent Junior discusses the honor bestowed upon him by the Governor of Kentucky.

