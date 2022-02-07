Mountain Money | February 7, 2022
GameStop, the Metaverse, and a new Kentucky Colonel, are all on this episode of KPCW’s Mountain Money.
Author Spencer Jakab reveals the perfect store that created the GameStop 2021 rally in his new book The Revolution that Wasn’t.
Antionette Siu, Media and Tech reporter from The Wrap, answers the question – What exactly is the metaverse?
Alpine Distilling founder and distiller Kentucky Colonel Robert S. Sergent Junior discusses the honor bestowed upon him by the Governor of Kentucky.