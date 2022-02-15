Mountain Money | February 14, 2022

On this episode of Mountain Money, we speak with Tiffany Hsu, Media Reporter for the New York Times. Tiffany will break down the Superbowl ads - Which ads were loved and Who's money was best spent?

Author Heather Hansen shares the compelling story of the challenges facing the shrinking community of ski bums in her new book Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow.

We will end the hour with Britta Clark of the Better Business Bureau, warning us of common scams to be aware of this Valentine's Day.