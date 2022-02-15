© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | February 14, 2022

Published February 15, 2022 at 2:58 PM MST
Ways To Subscribe
MM 02142022.png

Superbowl Ads, Powder Days, and Valentine's Day Scams, all on this episode of Mountain Money.

On this episode of Mountain Money, we speak with Tiffany Hsu, Media Reporter for the New York Times. Tiffany will break down the Superbowl ads - Which ads were loved and Who's money was best spent?

Author Heather Hansen shares the compelling story of the challenges facing the shrinking community of ski bums in her new book Powder Days: Ski Bums, Ski Towns and the Future of Chasing Snow.

We will end the hour with Britta Clark of the Better Business Bureau, warning us of common scams to be aware of this Valentine's Day.

Tags

Mountain Money Mountain MoneySuper Bowl AdsSki BumsBook DiscussionConsumer Scams
Stay Connected
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Latest Episodes