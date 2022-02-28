© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money | February 28, 2022

Published February 28, 2022 at 2:41 PM MST
Three things you will learn from listening to this week's Mountain Money episode.

1. How to leverage digital technology innovations.

2. The true story of the iconoclastic geeks who launched the index fund revolution.

3. The ways you can support KPCW during the Winter Pledge Drive, beginning on March 7.

In this episode of Mountain Money, senior digital transformation adviser and educator Thomas Erl discusses how we can leverage technology innovations in his new book A FIELD GUIDE TO DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION.

Mountain Money dives into the new book TRILLIONS: HOW A BAND OF WALL STREET RENEGADES INVENTED THE INDEX FUND AND CHANGED FINANCE FOREVER, the incredible true story of the iconoclastic geeks who launched the index fund revolution with author and Financial Times journalist Robin Wigglesworth

Mountain Money ends the hour talking with Renai Miller, KPCW General Manager, about next week's Pledge Drive.

