Mountain Money

Mountain Money | Mar. 23, 2022

Published March 28, 2022 at 10:35 AM MDT
Mountain Money 03-28-22

On today's Mountain Money, (00:10) Yale School of Management Professor Zoe Chance discusses her new book “Influence is Your Superpower.”  Chance explores the science behind getting people to say yes. Then (22:35), Director of the Utah Refugee Services Office Asha Parekh helps us understand more about refugee resettlement efforts in Utah. (40:43) The final guest of the show is Tarik Sedky, founder of Mockly - the best alcohol-free ingredient to hit your cocktail shaker since the ice.

Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
