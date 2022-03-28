© 2022 KPCW

Mockly

  • tarik sedky
    Tarik Sedky | Founder of Mockly | Mar. 28, 2022
    Roger Goldman
    ,
    Tarik Sedky, founder of Mockly, joins Mountain Money to discuss the best alcohol-free ingredient to hit your cocktail shaker since the ice.
  • Mountain Money 03-28-22.png
    Mountain Money | Mar. 23, 2022
    Alison Kuhlow
    ,
    On today's Mountain Money, (00:10) Yale School of Management Professor Zoe Chance discusses her new book “Influence is Your Superpower.”  Chance explores the science behind getting people to say yes. Then (22:35), Director of the Utah Refugee Services Office Asha Parekh helps us understand more about refugee resettlement efforts in Utah. (40:43) The final guest of the show is Tarik Sedky, founder of Mockly - the best alcohol-free ingredient to hit your cocktail shaker since the ice.