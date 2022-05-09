Mountain Money | May 9, 2022
This week on Mountain Money, (00:17) sports attorney Mark Levinstein of Williams and Connoly, explains the changes we may see as a result of monetizing NCAA players’ names, images, and likeness.
(20:55) Members of Utah’s New Americans Task Force reveal research highlighting the vital role the country's foreign-born population play in Utah’s fast-growing economy and most in-demand fields.
Then, (40:18) Seth Adams of Riverhorse Restaurant Group wraps up the show by talking about their 2022 Summer Wine Series and the Berrett Lane Block Party on June 4th.
Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.