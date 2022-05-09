© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | May 9, 2022

Published May 9, 2022 at 11:34 AM MDT
MM 05-09-22

This week on Mountain Money, (00:17) sports attorney Mark Levinstein of Williams and Connoly, explains the changes we may see as a result of monetizing NCAA players’ names, images, and likeness.

(20:55) Members of Utah’s New Americans Task Force reveal research highlighting the vital role the country's foreign-born population play in Utah’s fast-growing economy and most in-demand fields.

Then, (40:18) Seth Adams of Riverhorse Restaurant Group wraps up the show by talking about their 2022 Summer Wine Series and the Berrett Lane Block Party on June 4th.

Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
