Mountain Money

Mountain Money | May 30, 2022

Published May 31, 2022 at 11:33 AM MDT
MM 05-30-22

On today's Mountain Money, Alison Kuhlow and Roger Goldman speak with (01:07) Jessica Strong of Blue Star Families, an organization dedicated to supporting current and former military families.
Then, (21:20) Doug Wells and Roger Goldman speak with Tim Mak, NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent and author of Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA. In his book, he reveals the corruption and ongoing downfall of the NRA.

Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Mountain Money Memorial DayJessica StrongBlue Star FamiliesMilitary FamiliesTim MakNPRNRA
