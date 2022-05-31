Mountain Money | May 30, 2022
On today's Mountain Money, Alison Kuhlow and Roger Goldman speak with (01:07) Jessica Strong of Blue Star Families, an organization dedicated to supporting current and former military families.
Then, (21:20) Doug Wells and Roger Goldman speak with Tim Mak, NPR Washington Investigative Correspondent and author of Misfire: Inside the Downfall of the NRA. In his book, he reveals the corruption and ongoing downfall of the NRA.
