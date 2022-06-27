© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | June 27, 2022

Published June 27, 2022 at 2:19 PM MDT
On today's Mountain Money, (00:05) Author David Gilles discusses his new book The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America―and How to Undo His Legacy.

Then (22:00), Mountain Money talks student loan forgiveness with Marshall Steinbaum Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Utah and a Senior Fellow in Higher Education Finance with the Jain Family Institute.    This is the second interview in a two-week series providing differing perspectives on Student Loan forgiveness.

Tune into Mountain Money every Monday at 9am here on KPCW Park City.

Mountain Money David GillesThe Man Who Broke CaptialismMarshall SteinbaumStudent loan forgiveness
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
