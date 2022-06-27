Mountain Money | June 27, 2022
On today's Mountain Money, (00:05) Author David Gilles discusses his new book The Man Who Broke Capitalism: How Jack Welch Gutted the Heartland and Crushed the Soul of Corporate America―and How to Undo His Legacy.
Then (22:00), Mountain Money talks student loan forgiveness with Marshall Steinbaum Assistant Professor of Economics at the University of Utah and a Senior Fellow in Higher Education Finance with the Jain Family Institute. This is the second interview in a two-week series providing differing perspectives on Student Loan forgiveness.
