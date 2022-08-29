© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | August 29, 2022

Published August 29, 2022 at 1:11 PM MDT
On today's Mountain Money, guests include: (00:04) Gary Weiss, who discusses his new book Retail Gangster: The insane, real-life story of CRAZY EDDIE. Then (21:16), CNBC Airline Reporter Leslie Josephs joins the show to help us understand what we may see when traveling this holiday season. (35:59) Lucky Ones Coffee finishes the hour to discuss the opening of their second location in Kamas.

Mountain Money Gary WeissRetail GangsterCNBCLeslie JosephsLucky Ones Coffee
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
