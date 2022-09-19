Mountain Money | September 19, 2022

Coming up today on Mountain Money (00:04) author Greg Steinmetz discusses his new book AMERICAN RASCAL: How Jay Gould Built Wall Street's Biggest Fortune. (22:06) Then Mallika Mitra, reporter for Money, helps us understand the Etherium Merge - a big development in cryptocurrency and what it means for the cryptocurrency industry. (37:21) Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with the Wasatch Brew Pub’s Rick Seven about their ‘Fun at the Top Weekends’ in the Loft Bar and Tap Room.
