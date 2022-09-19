© 2022 KPCW

Mountain Money | September 19, 2022

Published September 19, 2022 at 11:30 AM MDT
Coming up today on Mountain Money (00:04) author Greg Steinmetz discusses his new book AMERICAN RASCAL: How Jay Gould Built Wall Street's Biggest Fortune. (22:06) Then Mallika Mitra, reporter for Money, helps us understand the Etherium Merge - a big development in cryptocurrency and what it means for the cryptocurrency industry. (37:21) Mountain Money ends the hour speaking with the Wasatch Brew Pub’s Rick Seven about their ‘Fun at the Top Weekends’ in the Loft Bar and Tap Room.

Mountain Money Greg SteinmetzAmerican RascalMallika MitraEthereumCrypto-currencyRick SevenWasatch Brew PubLoft Bar and Tap Room
