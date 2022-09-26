© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money | September 26, 2022

Published September 26, 2022 at 11:16 AM MDT
Ways To Subscribe
MM 09-26-22.png

On today's Mountain Money guests include: (05:53) Hayley Campbell, author of All the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's Work, (22:53) Nicole Tylka from the Utah Department of Workforce Services. She joins Mountain Money to discuss their efforts during September’s National Workforce Development Month, and final guest (39:22) Jane Toly, Leisure Learning Coordinator at the Park City School District highlights upcoming classes and discusses how The Compass became an incubator for small businesses.

Tags
Mountain Money Nycole TylkaHayley CampbellDepartment of Workforce ServicesAll the Living and the Dead: From Embalmers to Executioners, an Exploration of the People Who Have Made Death Their Life's WorkJane TolyPark City School District
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
See stories by Doug Wells
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Latest Episodes