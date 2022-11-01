© 2022 KPCW

mountain_money_0.jpg
Mountain Money

Mountain Money |October 31, 2022

Published November 1, 2022 at 9:12 AM MDT
Halloween trick-or-treaters
Halloween trick-or-treaters

Haunt owners nationwide work day and night with the end goal to make you scream. In fact, most haunted house owners work on their attractions year-round. Haunted house owners attend a full schedule of industry events throughout the year including trade shows, conventions and learning seminars. Larry Kirchner, founder and president of HauntWorld, gave us a behind-the-screams glimpse into the industry.

To some extent, the rhythm of our lives is marked by the changes in certain aisles at the grocery store. Sometime in July, displays of flags and fireworks give way to ghosts, skeletons and candy and more candy.

The National Retail Federation’s annual Halloween consumer survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics reveals that total Halloween spending in 2022 is expected to reach a record $10.6 billion, exceeding last year’s record of $10.1 billion. Post pandemic it appears that Halloween is back in a big way.

So what are Americans spending all that money on, where do we spend it, and most importantly, what are the most popular costumes expected to be this year? The National Retail Federation Senior Director of Industry and Consumer Insights, Katherine Cullen, explains the numbers.

The 12th annual Live PC Give PC giving day is Friday, November 4. It's a critical fundraiser for local nonprofits in Park City and Summit County. Hosted by the Park City Community Foundation, the 24-hour event is an inclusive one with the goal of bringing in 6,500 donors to support more than 120 nonprofits.

Park City Community Foundation President and CEO Joel Zarrow and Vice President of Equity and Impact Diego Zegarra shared some of the behind-the-scenes operations of this event.

Halloween
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
Doug Wells
Co-host of Mountain Money since 2012.
