Mountain Money | January 16, 2023

In this episode Mountain Money speaks with Scott Ballenger, law professor at the University of Virginia, about the Supreme Court’s recent cases with respect to Affirmative Action. (00:04)

Doug Kantor, with the National Association for Convenience Stores, joins us to discuss how the Credit Card Competition Act would end Visa and Mastercard’s monopoly over credit card processing. (20:07)

Spa Tender has been providing quality weekly spa cleaning services to the Park City, Utah area since 1985. Patrick Fabien recently purchased the business and is here this morning in the studio with us. (40:36)