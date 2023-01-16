© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | January 16, 2023

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published January 16, 2023 at 12:46 PM MST
In this episode Mountain Money speaks with Scott Ballenger, law professor at the University of Virginia, about the Supreme Court’s recent cases with respect to Affirmative Action. (00:04)

Doug Kantor, with the National Association for Convenience Stores, joins us to discuss how the Credit Card Competition Act would end Visa and Mastercard’s monopoly over credit card processing. (20:07)

Spa Tender has been providing quality weekly spa cleaning services to the Park City, Utah area since 1985. Patrick Fabien recently purchased the business and is here this morning in the studio with us. (40:36)

Mountain Money
Alison Kuhlow
Co-host, Mountain Money
See stories by Alison Kuhlow
Roger Goldman
Roger is a retired partner in the international law firm of Latham & Watkins. He is the co-founder and Chairman of Buildable Hours, a non-profit group that organizes law firms to build homes with Habitat for Humanity in several cities around the country. He and his wife Rana Tahtinen enjoy skiing and many of the other recreational activities offered by Park City. He is passionate about KPCW and its important role in our community.
See stories by Roger Goldman
