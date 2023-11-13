© 2023 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | November 13, 2023

By Roger Goldman,
Doug WellsAlison Kuhlow
Published November 13, 2023 at 1:39 PM MST


Author of "Taming the Street," Diana Henriques, details how President Franklin D. Roosevelt battled to regulate Wall Street in the wake of the 1929 stock market crash and the ensuing Great Depression. (00:10)

Then, Christine Wzorek highlights the launch of the Utah Chapter of Association for Corporate Growth’s Women's Professional Network. (22:11)

Mountain Money ends the hour exploring the benefits of exercising and infrared heat absorption with HOTWORX, a new business located in Kimball Junction.(38:34)

Mountain Money
