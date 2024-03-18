© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | March 18, 2024

By Roger Goldman,
Alison Kuhlow
Published March 18, 2024 at 3:36 PM MDT
Ways To Subscribe

Former Chief Operating Officer and Chief Legal Officer of the NCAA, Don Remy, talks about this year’s March Madness tournament, the dramatic changes in college sports and Dartmouth’s basketball team voting to unionize. (00:09)

Then, explore Metropolitan Theaters Corporation's declaration of bankruptcy with Thomas Beckett. (23:46)

And Rena Vanzo with The Boob Bus highlights their mammogram, genetic testing and cosmetic procedures on wheels. (39:24)

