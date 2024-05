Columbia Law School's David Pozen explores Americans’ right to use drugs in his new book "The Constitution of the War on Drugs." (00:10)

Then, Zak Garner-Purkis, Investigations Editor at the UK’s Daily Express, takes us inside the April 20 anti-tourism protests on the Canary islands. (23:48)

And the St. Regis highlights their dining options with Chef Lawrence Abrams and Executive Sous Chef Jason Lahrman (39:32)