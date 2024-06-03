© 2024 KPCW

Mountain Money

Mountain Money | June 3, 2024

By Alison Kuhlow,
Roger Goldman
Published June 3, 2024 at 2:53 PM MDT
Author Graham Moore tells the story of a clandestine group within the US Treasury Department charged with a top-secret mission: crash the Nazi economy which is outlined in his new historical fiction book "The Wealth of Shadows." (00:10)

Then, Robert Spendlove, Senior Economist with Zions Bank, explores why maintaining high mortgage rates is beneficial, especially in Utah. (24:41)

And Goldner Hirsch’s Executive Chef Senthil Krishnamurthy highlights summer dining experiences including their Summer Solstice: Flame-to-Table Dinner. (39:00)

