Mountain Money

Mountain Money | November 25, 2024

By Kevin Kennedy,
Roger Goldman
Published November 25, 2024 at 2:12 PM MST
Chantal Fernandez, the co-author of “Selling Sexy: Victoria’s Secret and the Unraveling of an American Icon,” shares the complex and fascinating story about the innovations that fueled the growth of the company and the issues that led to its decline. (00:38)

Then, Ginger Wicks of the Historic Park City Alliance previews Small Business Saturday which is coming up this Saturday, Nov. 30th. (30:17)

And Peter Murray tells all about Stardust Sustainables and their biodegradable shopping bags. (37:18)

