Mountain Money | December 16, 2024 By Roger Goldman, Kevin Kennedy Published December 16, 2024 at 3:09 PM MST Listen • 48:00 Sarah Vieyra and Ben Kubicki of Real Broker discuss their new real estate operation here in Park City. (00:49)Attorneys Matt Mitton and Ross Keogh talk about tax planning and year-end giving. (15:19)Students from the University of Utah discuss their program with the Industrial Training and Assessment Center and the U.S. Department of Energy. (38:16)